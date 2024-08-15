Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 1,678 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,013 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $5,218,011.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,246,045.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $135.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.89 and a 200 day moving average of $125.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market cap of $373.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $146.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus increased their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

