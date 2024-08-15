Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,857 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

BATS:MOAT opened at $90.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

