Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 235 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5,762.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 113,633 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,637 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 608.9% during the 4th quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares during the last quarter. MontVue Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,103,000. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000.

VOX stock opened at $135.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.27. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.32 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

