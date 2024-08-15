HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GRTS. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

GRTS opened at $0.52 on Thursday. Gritstone bio has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 232.42% and a negative net margin of 926.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the first quarter valued at $89,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 85.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 21,271 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, an individualized immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancers; and has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors.

