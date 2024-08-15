HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE)

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 163.16% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of SLE opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.04. Super League Enterprise has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $7.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56.
Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. Super League Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 228.35% and a negative net margin of 109.20%. Analysts forecast that Super League Enterprise will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Super League Enterprise stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 3.84% of Super League Enterprise as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Super League Enterprise, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.
