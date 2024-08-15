HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ)

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

TransCode Therapeutics Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of TransCode Therapeutics stock opened at $0.23 on Thursday. TransCode Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79.

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransCode Therapeutics will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RNAZ Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.84% of TransCode Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

