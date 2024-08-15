HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Shares Gap Down to $60.58

Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.58, but opened at $58.98. HDFC Bank shares last traded at $58.95, with a volume of 235,038 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HDB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $109.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.97.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

