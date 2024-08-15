Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Short Interest Update

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 182.9% from the July 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Héroux-Devtek Stock Performance
OTCMKTS HERXF opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.10. Héroux-Devtek has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $22.86.
About Héroux-Devtek
