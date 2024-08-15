Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Short Interest Update

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 182.9% from the July 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

Héroux-Devtek Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HERXF opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.10. Héroux-Devtek has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $22.86.

About Héroux-Devtek

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.