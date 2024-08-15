Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Shares Gap Up to $31.25

Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.25, but opened at $32.40. Hormel Foods shares last traded at $31.70, with a volume of 162,444 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. Stephens reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup raised Hormel Foods from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $32.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 688.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

