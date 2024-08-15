Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill Sells 5,000 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $239,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,619,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Inari Medical Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $47.53 on Thursday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NARI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

Institutional Trading of Inari Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $935,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 22,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

