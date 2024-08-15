Insider Buying: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) CEO Buys 22,000 Shares of Stock

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $268,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,341,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,077.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PEB opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.61. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $16.65.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $397.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.29 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -3.92%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,206,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,262,000 after buying an additional 18,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 68.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,875,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,841,000 after buying an additional 759,964 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,747,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,023,000 after buying an additional 41,659 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 580,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after buying an additional 12,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,798,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

