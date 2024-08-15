Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12-0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $117.2-118.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.78 million. Intapp also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.590-0.630 EPS.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp Trading Up 12.8 %

NASDAQ INTA opened at $38.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.74. Intapp has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.87 and a beta of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTA. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Intapp in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.11.

Insider Activity at Intapp

In related news, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $155,781.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,947 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,405.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $174,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 648,411 shares in the company, valued at $22,655,480.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $155,781.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,405.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,224 shares of company stock worth $1,733,631 over the last three months. Company insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.