Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $10,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $108.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $112.79. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 433.33%.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $300,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 13,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $1,217,009.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,732.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $300,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,372 shares of company stock valued at $8,516,435 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

