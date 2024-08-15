iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 64,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,627,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYGH opened at $84.32 on Thursday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.08.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

