Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Navigator (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NVGS. StockNews.com lowered Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Navigator in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Navigator Stock Up 1.0 %

Navigator stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. Navigator has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Navigator had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $119.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.51 million. Equities analysts predict that Navigator will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navigator

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Navigator by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,708 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigator during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Navigator during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Navigator during the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 506,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. 18.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

