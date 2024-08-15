Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,188,134 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 4,332,195 shares.The stock last traded at $5.23 and had previously closed at $5.06.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Our Latest Report on JMIA

Jumia Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth about $705,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $466,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.