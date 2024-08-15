Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,188,134 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 4,332,195 shares.The stock last traded at $5.23 and had previously closed at $5.06.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.
Jumia Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth about $705,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $466,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jumia Technologies Company Profile
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Jumia Technologies
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Unlocking Growth: Why Arcos Dorados Belongs in Your Portfolio
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Forget Robotaxis: Electric Air Taxis are the Next Big Investment
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Crocs Stock Slips After Earnings Beat: Will It Bounce Back?
Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.