KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Up 183.7% in July

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 183.7% from the July 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
KBC Group Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $38.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average is $36.22.
KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KBC Group Cuts Dividend
KBC Group Company Profile
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.
