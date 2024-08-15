KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Up 183.7% in July

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 183.7% from the July 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $38.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average is $36.22.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.2337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. KBC Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

