Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Short Interest Up 180.3% in July

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a growth of 180.3% from the July 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kingspan Group Stock Performance

KGSPF opened at $96.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.75 and a 200-day moving average of $89.59. Kingspan Group has a 52-week low of $91.73 and a 52-week high of $97.00.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Roofing + Waterproofing, Light, Air + Water, and Data + Flooring.

