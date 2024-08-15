Kujira Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 15th. Kujira has a total market cap of $49.65 million and approximately $587,811.92 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kujira has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Kujira coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000769 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kujira Profile

Kujira was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The official website for Kujira is kujira.network. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 0.43081678 USD and is up 3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $453,050.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

