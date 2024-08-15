Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.
Ledyard Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LFGP opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.64. Ledyard Financial Group has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $17.09.
Ledyard Financial Group Company Profile
