Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Ledyard Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LFGP opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.64. Ledyard Financial Group has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $17.09.

Ledyard Financial Group Company Profile

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ledyard National Bank that provides retail and commercial banking, and wealth advisory services in New Hampshire and Vermont. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, money market, NOW, and health saving accounts; and debit, ATM, and credit cards.

