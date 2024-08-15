Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Director Gary Stephen May Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Leidos Price Performance

NYSE:LDOS opened at $147.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $155.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.52.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

A number of research firms have commented on LDOS. Barclays upped their price target on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at $2,512,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its holdings in Leidos by 4.9% during the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 166,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 97.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

