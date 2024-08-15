Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,029,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the previous session’s volume of 919,923 shares.The stock last traded at $22.75 and had previously closed at $22.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on LTH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

Life Time Group Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.14, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.86.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Life Time Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $667.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Life Time Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $653,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,414,613 shares in the company, valued at $23,708,913.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Time Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Life Time Group by 38.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Dnca Finance bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the second quarter valued at $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the second quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Featured Articles

