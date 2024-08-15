LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CFO John Deneen Collins Sells 83,735 Shares

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) CFO John Deneen Collins sold 83,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $93,783.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

LivePerson stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $120.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Options Solutions LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LivePerson by 497.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in LivePerson by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LPSN. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of LivePerson from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of LivePerson from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.32.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

