Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LOAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Loar in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Loar from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Loar in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of LOAR opened at $74.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Loar has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $75.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.92.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Loar will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Loar during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Loar during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loar during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Loar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000.

Loar Holdings Inc is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components for aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar Holdings Inc is based in WHITE PLAINS, NY.

