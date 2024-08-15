Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Hits New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $213.26 and last traded at $207.42, with a volume of 51485 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $195.79.

The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $227.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.71 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Madison Square Garden Sports

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,231.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 246,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,350,000 after buying an additional 227,874 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,002,000. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,577,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,926,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,367,000 after purchasing an additional 58,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 139.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,900,000 after purchasing an additional 51,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

