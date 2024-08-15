Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Director Sells C$232,566.36 in Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) Director Matthew Lyman Macinnis sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.67, for a total transaction of C$232,566.36.
Manulife Financial Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of TSE MFC opened at C$35.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44, a current ratio of 29.14 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of C$63.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of C$23.69 and a 1 year high of C$37.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.89.
Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.
About Manulife Financial
Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.
