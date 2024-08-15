Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Director Sells C$232,566.36 in Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) Director Matthew Lyman Macinnis sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.67, for a total transaction of C$232,566.36.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TSE MFC opened at C$35.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44, a current ratio of 29.14 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of C$63.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of C$23.69 and a 1 year high of C$37.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.89.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$39.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Manulife Financial

About Manulife Financial

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.