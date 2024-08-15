Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Outperform”

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wolfe Research currently has $230.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Meritage Homes from $173.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Shares of MTH opened at $178.73 on Wednesday. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $109.23 and a one year high of $210.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.80.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 20.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,136,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meritage Homes news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $512,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,570 shares in the company, valued at $9,136,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 3,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.36, for a total transaction of $595,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,936.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,080. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 16.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

