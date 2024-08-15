Metars Genesis (MRS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $106,736.58

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Metars Genesis has a market capitalization of $114.67 million and approximately $106,736.58 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Metars Genesis token can currently be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002295 BTC on exchanges.

Metars Genesis Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,235,303 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis. Metars Genesis’ official website is metars.io/home.

Buying and Selling Metars Genesis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 84,235,303 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.34130768 USD and is down -4.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $104,874.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using US dollars.

