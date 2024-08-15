Michael G. Combs Sells 2,473 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) CEO Michael G. Combs sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.99, for a total transaction of $744,348.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,063,554.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $307.77 on Thursday. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $187.92 and a 1 year high of $321.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.67.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $211.72 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CorVel by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,925,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,631,000 after purchasing an additional 21,673 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in CorVel by 41.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,464,000 after buying an additional 34,155 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at $19,974,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CorVel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,719,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CorVel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

