Michael G. Combs Sells 2,473 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) CEO Michael G. Combs sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.99, for a total transaction of $744,348.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,063,554.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
CorVel Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $307.77 on Thursday. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $187.92 and a 1 year high of $321.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.67.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $211.72 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
About CorVel
CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.
