MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU) Shares Gap Down to $35.58

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.58, but opened at $34.65. MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $33.98, with a volume of 25,150 shares traded.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.65.

About MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (OILU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILU was launched on Nov 12, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

