MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU) Shares Gap Down to $35.58

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.58, but opened at $34.65. MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $33.98, with a volume of 25,150 shares traded.
MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Up 1.6 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.65.
About MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (OILU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILU was launched on Nov 12, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Unlocking Growth: Why Arcos Dorados Belongs in Your Portfolio
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Forget Robotaxis: Electric Air Taxis are the Next Big Investment
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Crocs Stock Slips After Earnings Beat: Will It Bounce Back?
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.