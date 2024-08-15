Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Midland States Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Midland States Bancorp has a payout ratio of 46.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Midland States Bancorp to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.

MSBI stock opened at $21.15 on Thursday. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $454.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.55.

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $120.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.90 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 9.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell acquired 2,290 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,922.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,541. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,197 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $26,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell bought 2,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,922.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,245 shares in the company, valued at $528,541. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Midland States Bancorp from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

