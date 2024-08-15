Mirador Capital Partners LP Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.0% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,441,917,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Alphabet by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,803,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,724,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275,757 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,810,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,980,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374,756 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Alphabet by 39,754.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,025,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $841,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010,548 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $452,790,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $160.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,746,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,108 shares of company stock valued at $17,365,854. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

