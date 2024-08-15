Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Director Christine Ortiz Sells 8,800 Shares of Stock

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) Director Christine Ortiz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $175,472.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,898.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE MWA opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $21.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average is $17.17.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $356.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Baird R W raised Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MWA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 281.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 663,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after buying an additional 489,902 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth about $8,087,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth about $1,472,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 766,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.