Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells $307,314.00 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2024

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRAGet Free Report) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $307,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 299,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,082,374.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 1st, Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $293,949.00.
  • On Tuesday, June 18th, Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $296,082.00.
  • On Thursday, May 23rd, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $108,300.00.

Natera Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $118.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of -37.98 and a beta of 1.48. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $119.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.27.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Natera by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTRA

Natera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.