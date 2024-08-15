Needham & Company LLC Cuts Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Price Target to $12.00

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 284.62% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 40.8 %

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.56. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $11.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 905.83% and a negative return on equity of 229.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joe Bonaccorso sold 25,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $179,754.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,932.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joe Bonaccorso sold 25,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $179,754.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,931 shares in the company, valued at $754,932.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ted White sold 32,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $229,231.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,854.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

