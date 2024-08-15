NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 140 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC cut its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13,638.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 151,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 150,563 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $92.11 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $100.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.62. The company has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.