Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $176.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $187.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NUE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.43.

Nucor Trading Down 1.2 %

NUE opened at $141.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.71 and its 200-day moving average is $173.81. Nucor has a 52-week low of $139.41 and a 52-week high of $203.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nucor will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 129.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 94.2% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

