Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) PT Lowered to $18.00

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Ocuphire Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Wednesday.

Ocuphire Pharma Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.32. Ocuphire Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 323.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 32,341 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 992,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares in the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. The company offers Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution for reversal of mydriasis, as well as is in Phase III clinical trials for presbyopia and dim light or night vision disturbances.

