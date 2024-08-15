Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 97,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,166,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Olaplex had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $103.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 42.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,686,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,935,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,915,000 after acquiring an additional 929,693 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,501,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 20.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 184,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 29.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 942,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 212,129 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

