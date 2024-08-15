Omega Therapeutics’ (OMGA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OMGA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Omega Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

Omega Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OMGA opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Omega Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $80.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.90.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. Omega Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,868.35% and a negative return on equity of 136.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omega Therapeutics will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Omega Therapeutics by 78.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 13,873 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $460,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

