Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) VP Sells $354,960.00 in Stock

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) VP Jennifer O. Smestad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total transaction of $354,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,502. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

OTTR opened at $87.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.40. Otter Tail Co. has a 1 year low of $68.96 and a 1 year high of $100.84.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.38. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $342.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.71 million. The firm's revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.468 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 25.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTTR. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter worth $2,276,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at $1,634,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 320.5% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 12,865 shares during the period. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

