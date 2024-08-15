PAAL AI Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $169.56 Million (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One PAAL AI token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC on major exchanges. PAAL AI has a total market cap of $169.56 million and $2.04 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAAL AI Profile

PAAL AI launched on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,000,000 tokens. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. The official website for PAAL AI is www.paal.ai. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 818,528,083.459412 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.20048087 USD and is down -5.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $2,035,248.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAAL AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAAL AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

