Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) PT Lowered to $11.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PARA. Wells Fargo & Company raised Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.89.

PARA opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 189.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 602.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,783,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after buying an additional 1,529,719 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 16.5% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,042,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,576 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 2.5% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 123,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 76.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 101,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 44,130 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

