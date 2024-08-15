Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) PT Lowered to $20.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PYCR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Paycor HCM from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $12.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.41. Paycor HCM has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 950.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,824.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

