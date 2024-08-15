PayPal USD Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $778.80 Million (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One PayPal USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PayPal USD has a market cap of $778.80 million and $29.64 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 779,520,207 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 767,612,853.96892. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99979839 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $29,689,266.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

