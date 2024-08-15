PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment has increased its dividend by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years. PennantPark Investment has a payout ratio of 105.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect PennantPark Investment to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.2%.

PennantPark Investment Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennantPark Investment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Compass Point restated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PNNT

About PennantPark Investment

(Get Free Report)

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.