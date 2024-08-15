PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 85,681 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 158,271 shares.The stock last traded at $56.38 and had previously closed at $56.12.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth $5,668,000.

About PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

