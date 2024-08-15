Pinterest (PINS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) in the last few weeks:
- 7/31/2024 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 7/31/2024 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/31/2024 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/31/2024 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/31/2024 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/31/2024 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/31/2024 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/31/2024 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $40.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/31/2024 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $46.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/31/2024 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/31/2024 – Pinterest had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..
- 7/31/2024 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/31/2024 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/31/2024 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $57.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/31/2024 – Pinterest had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/31/2024 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $51.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/29/2024 – Pinterest had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/24/2024 – Pinterest had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/23/2024 – Pinterest had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/16/2024 – Pinterest is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/9/2024 – Pinterest had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $44.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/25/2024 – Pinterest had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Pinterest Stock Performance
NYSE PINS opened at $29.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.44, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.95. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $45.19.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 157.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
