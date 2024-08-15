Piper Sandler Cuts Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target to $21.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PR

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PR opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91. Permian Resources has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $18.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 4.37.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 15.62%. Permian Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Permian Resources will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Permian Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the first quarter worth about $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Permian Resources

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.