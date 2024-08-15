Piper Sandler Lowers Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target to $7.00

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RSKD. DA Davidson increased their target price on Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Riskified from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Riskified from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Riskified Stock Down 22.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RSKD opened at $4.60 on Thursday. Riskified has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $820.07 million, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.40.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $76.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RSKD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Riskified by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Riskified during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Riskified by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 50,643 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in Riskified by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Riskified during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

